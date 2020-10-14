Koninklijke Ahold Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Koninklijke Ahold in a research note issued on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADRNY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $29.07 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

