Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $81.50

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.50, but opened at $88.43. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) shares last traded at $88.43, with a volume of 1,350 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 481.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.54. The company has a market cap of $322.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

