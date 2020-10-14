Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,061 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,008% compared to the average daily volume of 186 put options.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.38. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $121,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $65,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.