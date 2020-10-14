Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Kroger stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. Kroger has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,318,290 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

