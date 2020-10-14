K&S AG Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K&S AG (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for K&S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Scotiabank also issued estimates for K&S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $924.87 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUF opened at $8.36 on Monday. K&S has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

