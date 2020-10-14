Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.34

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHNGY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CSFB reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

