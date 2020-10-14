L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on L Brands from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of LB opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $33.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,265,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,567,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

