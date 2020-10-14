L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $38.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley Securities from $33.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

LB stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $303,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,097,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,112,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

