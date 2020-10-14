Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lamb Weston worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of LW opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

