Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $300.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

