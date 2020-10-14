Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 175 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Truist Securiti lowered their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.