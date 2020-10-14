Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

LTG opened at GBX 118.74 ($1.55) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.81. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.40 ($2.28). The stock has a market cap of $951.59 million and a P/E ratio of 91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

