Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.4% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

