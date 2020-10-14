Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average is $133.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

