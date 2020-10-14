Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day moving average is $191.05. The company has a market capitalization of $396.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

