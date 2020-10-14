Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,522.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,426.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1,065.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

