Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,100 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $128.18. The company has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

