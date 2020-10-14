(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from (LEN.B)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(LEN.B) stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.63. (LEN.B) has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $63.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of (LEN.B) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

