Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $289.96

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $289.96 and last traded at $289.41, with a volume of 263536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.32.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $258,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,392 shares of company stock worth $5,798,959 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lennox International by 11.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

