Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 9,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leonardo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

