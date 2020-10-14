Level01 (LVX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $448,785.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Level01 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges. Level01 has a total market cap of $16.22 million and $448,785.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Level01 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.70 or 0.04946307 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Level01

LVX is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,960,195 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.