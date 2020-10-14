Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LXRX. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $158.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $5.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

