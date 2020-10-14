Lincoln Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 1,341,494 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after buying an additional 1,308,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after buying an additional 1,190,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

