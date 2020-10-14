Lincoln Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

