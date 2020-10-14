Lincoln Capital LLC Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 4.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

