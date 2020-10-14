Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $77,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,489,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,211,000 after buying an additional 714,177 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

Home Depot stock opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average of $249.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

