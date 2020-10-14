Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $89,433.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, SouthXchange and YoBit. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.01211181 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000113 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,321.87 or 1.08142606 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 694,533,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

