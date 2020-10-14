Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 7,960.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lithium Co.. stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Lithium Co.. has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
Lithium Co.. Company Profile
