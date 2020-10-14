Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 7,960.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lithium Co.. stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Lithium Co.. has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals primarily in Nevada. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

