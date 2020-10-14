LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Up 13.6%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) shares rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $56.85. Approximately 1,048,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 567,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in LivaNova by 3.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 115.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in LivaNova by 1,013.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

