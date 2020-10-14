Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 3.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 207.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 360.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Unio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.51. 9,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.99 and its 200-day moving average is $378.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

