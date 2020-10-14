Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $386.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,486. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

