Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Reduced by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,041,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $388.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.