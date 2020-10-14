Loopring Reaches Market Cap of $203.50 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $203.50 million and $74.28 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $563.70 or 0.04946307 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,144,506,757 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

