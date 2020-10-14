Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $325.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.76.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $356.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.16. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

