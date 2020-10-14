Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

LXFR opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Luxfer had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

