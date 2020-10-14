Lynne Weedall Buys 12,000 Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) insider Lynne Weedall bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,680 ($6,114.45).

LON SGC opened at GBX 37.16 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.59. Stagecoach Group plc has a one year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83 ($1.08).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.