Macquarie Weighs in on Charter Communications Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Equities research analysts at Macquarie boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. Macquarie analyst A. Yong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.23. Macquarie also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.65 EPS.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.67.

Charter Communications stock opened at $649.95 on Monday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $663.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $618.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.68. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Charter Communications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.