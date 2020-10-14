Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $370.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.58.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 58.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

