Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $53.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.27.

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 161,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Magna International by 37.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 465,654 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $52.18 on Friday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.82, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

