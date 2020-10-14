Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.90 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBNNF opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

