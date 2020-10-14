Marcus (NYSE:MCS) PT Lowered to $21.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley Securities from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 192.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $7.17 on Monday. Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $222.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marcus will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

