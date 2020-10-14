Marston's PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marston's PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, an increase of 5,363.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,240.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MARZF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53. Marston's has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Get Marston's alerts:

About Marston's

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Destination and Premium, Taverns, and Brewing. It provides premium cask, kegs, and bottled and canned beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.