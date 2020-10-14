Marston's PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marston's PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, an increase of 5,363.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,240.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MARZF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53. Marston's has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
About Marston's
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.