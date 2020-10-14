Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.11.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

