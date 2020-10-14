Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
