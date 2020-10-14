McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 16.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities increased their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.13.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

