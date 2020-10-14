McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises about 4.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 1st quarter worth about $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McDonald's by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BofA Securities upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.13.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

