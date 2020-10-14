McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 43.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

MCD stock opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.13. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $228.66.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

