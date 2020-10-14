Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after acquiring an additional 328,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Medtronic stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

