Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after acquiring an additional 227,059 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 143,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 201,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

