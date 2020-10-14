Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 129.78% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ MTCR opened at $10.88 on Monday. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

In other news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments purchased 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

