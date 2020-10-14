Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MEI opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.74. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

